PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $45.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of PD stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 55.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.