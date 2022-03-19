Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $153.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

