Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,283,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day moving average is $135.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $245.69. The stock has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

