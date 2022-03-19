Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,185 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.30. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

