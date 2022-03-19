Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.08 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 495.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.9% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $579.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.07. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a PE ratio of 508.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

