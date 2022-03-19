Parallel Advisors LLC Has $892,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,679 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE:CARR opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.