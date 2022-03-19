Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 118,367 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,367 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 649,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,584,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,764,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,066,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

