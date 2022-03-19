Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 20,693 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,693 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $340.74 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.43 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.66. The company has a market capitalization of $355.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

