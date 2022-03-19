Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 21,791 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,791 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $628,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $289,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $286,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTL. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,805. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

