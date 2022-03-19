Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $219.78 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.54 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.81.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

