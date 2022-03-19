Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 42,483 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,483 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.25 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

