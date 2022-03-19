Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Parsons in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. Parsons has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $45.01.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Parsons by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

