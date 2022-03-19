Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSN. Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. Parsons has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 33.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 109.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 118,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the period.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

