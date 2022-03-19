Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.43

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $8.14. Partner Communications shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 3,807 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTNR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Partner Communications by 22.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.