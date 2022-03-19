Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Director Adam C. Gagas Acquires 1,500 Shares

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) Director Adam C. Gagas acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

