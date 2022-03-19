Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Director Adam C. Gagas Acquires 1,500 Shares

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) Director Adam C. Gagas bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PBHC opened at $18.25 on Friday. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.59%.
Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.
