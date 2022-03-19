Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Director Adam C. Gagas Acquires 1,500 Shares

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) Director Adam C. Gagas bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PBHC opened at $18.25 on Friday. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.