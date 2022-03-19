Patrick R. Johnson Acquires 15,000 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) VP Patrick R. Johnson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

