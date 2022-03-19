Patron Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,999,000 after buying an additional 105,057 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after purchasing an additional 547,223 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,410,243,000 after purchasing an additional 213,341 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $110.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

