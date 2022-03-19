Patron Partners LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $264.53 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $122.72 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

