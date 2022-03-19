Patron Partners LLC Has $696,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $216.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.44 and its 200 day moving average is $307.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

