Patten Group Inc. Acquires 948 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for about 0.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $118.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,836. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.09.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

