Patten Group Inc. Buys 1,728 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.10. 7,864,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,366,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

