Patten Group Inc. Buys 29 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Illumina by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Illumina stock traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.11. 1,375,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.79 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

