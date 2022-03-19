Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Sanofi by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $52.09. 2,048,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,545. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

