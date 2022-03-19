Patten Group Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 307,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 41,310 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.11. 20,708,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,499,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

