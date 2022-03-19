Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher stock traded up $10.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.19. 4,239,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $215.38 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $209.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

