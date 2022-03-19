Patten Group Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 832,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,455,000 after buying an additional 136,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.60.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,323. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.14. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

