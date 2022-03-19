PAX Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $610.68 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $610.68 million and approximately $33.96 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,922.60 or 0.04598077 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00036318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00107485 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 317,631 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

