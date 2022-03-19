Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paya by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,728 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paya by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PAYA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,976. Paya has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $793.44 million, a PE ratio of -601.00 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paya will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

