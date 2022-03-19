Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSFE. Cowen upgraded Paysafe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Paysafe from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.13.

PSFE opened at $3.66 on Friday. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Paysafe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

