PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Update

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ CNXN opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.62. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $52.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNXN shares. StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
About PC Connection (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.