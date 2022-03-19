PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.14

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.14 and last traded at $51.88, with a volume of 36909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNXN shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.62.
In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $67,831.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,685 shares of company stock worth $1,600,594. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,215,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PC Connection by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 95.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 152,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 570.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 181,529 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.