PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.14

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.14 and last traded at $51.88, with a volume of 36909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNXN shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get PC Connection alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.62.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $67,831.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,685 shares of company stock worth $1,600,594. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,215,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PC Connection by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 95.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 152,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 570.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 181,529 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.