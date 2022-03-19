PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Director Shuo Zhang Sells 11,017 Shares

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PDFS stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

PDFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,384,000 after buying an additional 80,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PDF Solutions by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in PDF Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,645,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in PDF Solutions by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.