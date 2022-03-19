Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $25.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEB. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,121 shares of company stock worth $726,212. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,928,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 918,466 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,434,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,456. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

