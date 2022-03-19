Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Pegasystems has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average is $110.12. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $143.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.