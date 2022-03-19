Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €157.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €157.00 ($172.53) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($264.84) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($292.31) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($221.98) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($258.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €224.75 ($246.98).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €189.70 ($208.46) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €191.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €196.81. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($149.73).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

