Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $413.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.97. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $414.93. The stock has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

