Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHM stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.43. 4,107,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

