Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,709,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.19. 1,686,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,864. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.37 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

