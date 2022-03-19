Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.76. 28,177,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,966,035. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.57. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $68.18.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.