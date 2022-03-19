Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $238.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,113,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,429. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.02. The company has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

