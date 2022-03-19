Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $954.62.

NYSE:DEO traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $198.27. 505,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,610. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average is $201.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $163.41 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.