Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 934 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UPS traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.78. 6,202,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,776. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.54 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.19 and a 200 day moving average of $204.81.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.