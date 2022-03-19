Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 240 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,227,000 after purchasing an additional 666,584 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,082,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 899.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 104,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 94,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 93,263 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 35,732 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 52,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,699. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

