Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes $106,000 Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $79,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA PSLV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,798,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,611. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.