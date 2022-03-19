Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 4.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $440.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,500. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.28. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.36.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

