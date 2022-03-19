Piper Sandler Comments on Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Floor & Decor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

FND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

FND opened at $103.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.49. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $83.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,997,000. Stewart Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 68,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

