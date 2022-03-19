Piper Sandler Comments on Inozyme Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inozyme Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INZY. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of INZY opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $102.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

