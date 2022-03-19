PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Acquires $62,181.00 in Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

