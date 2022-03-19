PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $122,688.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 211,000 shares of company stock worth $922,640 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $440,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $172,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

